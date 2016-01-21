Street Roots

What We Do
A sampling of some of our favorite conversations from the past year Jan. 22 David Rogers
Executive director of ACLU Oregon
BOOK REVIEW | ‘Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond’ by Marc Lamont Hill
When you hear about one more killing by police, read one more statistic about racial disparities in arrests and mass incarceration, or protest one more black majority city screwed over by an emergency manager, it’s easy to put it down as...
COMMENTARY | Harmful diesel pollution must be addressed by Oregon Legislature
Feb. 3 was a day like no other in the fight for clean air in Oregon. On that day, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced that an area of Southeast Portland had alarmingly high levels of both cadmium and arsenic that could impact people’s health. The information came...