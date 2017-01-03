Street Roots

What We Do
Jason Everly came to Portland more than 17 years ago to do service with AmeriCorps.
“It was one of the hardest, but one of the best, things that I ever did for myself,” Jason said.
“I was on what they called an EnviroCorps Team,” he said. “We were...
For people experiencing homelessness, 2017 started just like 2016 ended. Survival.
On Jan. 2, Mark Elliot Johnson was found dead of hypothermia in East Portland after temperatures dipped below freezing. According to police, they found the Johnson in a doorway with a pillow and blanket. He died cold and alone,...
All three district attorneys in Portland’s tri-county area signed an agreement Tuesday stating their offices will no longer prosecute TriMet fare evasions or exclusions for “interfering with public transit,” or IPT.
The agreement...