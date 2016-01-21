Street Roots

for those who cannot afford free speech

Our Mission

Street Roots creates income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper and other media that are catalysts for individual and social change.

Notable and quotable: Our favorites from 2016
A sampling of some of our favorite conversations from the past year Jan. 22 David Rogers

Executive director of ACLU Oregon
Looking through the injustice to find a clearer picture of racism
BOOK REVIEW | ‘Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond’ by Marc Lamont Hill

When you hear about one more killing by police, read one more statistic about racial disparities in arrests and mass incarceration, or protest one more black majority city screwed over by an emergency manager, it’s easy to put it down as...

A big opportunity for clean air: Looking back, looking ahead
COMMENTARY | Harmful diesel pollution must be addressed by Oregon Legislature

Feb. 3 was a day like no other in the fight for clean air in Oregon. On that day, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced that an area of Southeast Portland had alarmingly high levels of both cadmium and arsenic that could impact people’s health. The information came...

