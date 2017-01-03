Street Roots

for those who cannot afford free speech

Our Mission

Street Roots creates income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper and other media that are catalysts for individual and social change.

What We Do

Latest News

Jan
5
Street Roots vendor profile: The customers – ‘they see you’
Jason, who served with AmeriCorps, has a career background in food service and employment training

Jason Everly came to Portland more than 17 years ago to do service with AmeriCorps.

“It was one of the hardest, but one of the best, things that I ever did for myself,” Jason said.

“I was on what they called an EnviroCorps Team,” he said. “We were...

Jan
4
Director's Desk: Without housing, we shouldn't be shocked that someone froze to death on our streets
Every day is life or death on the streets

For people experiencing homelessness, 2017 started just like 2016 ended. Survival.

On Jan. 2, Mark Elliot Johnson was found dead of hypothermia in East Portland after temperatures dipped below freezing. According to police, they found the Johnson in a doorway with a pillow and blanket. He died cold and alone,...

Jan
3
TriMet fare jumpers won’t be charged with Class A misdemeanors
Except for in extreme cases, tri-county prosecutors agree to stop using excessive 'interfering with public transit' charge

All three district attorneys in Portland’s tri-county area signed an agreement Tuesday stating their offices will no longer prosecute TriMet fare evasions or exclusions for “interfering with public transit,” or IPT.

The agreement...

